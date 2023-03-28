Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in deep trouble after the National Council of Non-Governmental Organisations petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate him over his mass action in the country.

The council explained Raila Odinga had gone against the elections discourse system laid in place by the constitution to cause mayhem in the country.

The council also accused Raila of using the state of unemployment and poverty of a majority of the youth to give them a stipend to appear at the demos.

“Despite all legal mechanisms followed to declaring the outcome of the elections where Raila Amollo Odinga was declared the loser among other two, he has gone ahead to incite those poor and idle youths against not only the government but also business people and institutions and those individuals he feels they belong to those who do not support him. These demonstrators have to be paid to take part,” part of the National Council of NGOs letter to ICC stated.

It is not clear whether ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan will act on the letter that has already sent panic in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.