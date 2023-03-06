Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again disappointed his rambunctious supporters after he changed tune over the planned mass action scheduled this week.

A fortnight ago, Raila gave President William Ruto an ultimatum of 14 days to reduce the prices of basic commodities or face forceful eviction from the state house through mass action.

With the 14-day ultimatum lapsing on Wednesday, Raila Odinga supporters were hoping BABA will announce the day to storm state house and evict Ruto from the House on the Hill.

However, details have emerged that Azimio will not hold mass action on Wednesday but will instead proceed with his rallies in Narok, Migori, Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

During these protest rallies, Raila Odinga will announce the products which Azimio leaders and supporters will boycott to put pressure on the Ruto government to reduce the high cost of living.

This is a big blow to Azimio supporters who were planning to storm state house on Wednesday since Ruto’s government has not reduced the prices of basic commodities like Unga and Fuel.

