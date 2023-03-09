Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has de-whipped 11 MCAs from Kisumu County after declaring interest in working with President William Ruto.

The 11 were de-whipped for their disloyalty to Raila in a meeting that was chaired by Kisumu County Assembly Majority Leader Ken Oluoch on March 5.

Led by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, the eleven MCAs visited Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on March 2, when they discussed local politics and developments.

The 11 culprits included Vincent Odhiambo (MCA for Central Nyakach Ward), Gard Olima (South-West Nyakach), Regina Kizito (Muhoroni /Koru), Tom Nyaoke (North Nyakach and Kolwa Central’s Calvin Oraro.

Others were Tom Onditi (Ombeyi), Habil Nyasuna (Masogo Nyang’oma), Millicent Omuya (North Seme), Oiko Pete (Kabonyo Kanyagwal), Fredrick Odari (Chemelil Tamu) and Lawino Opar.

ODM Parliamentary Group wrote to Kisumu Assembly Speaker Elisha Jack Oraro, informing him of the new political development.

Speaker Oraro confirmed receipt of the letter from ODM and stated the applicable facts of the law that allows the party to act on errand members.

ODM claims that the eleven leaders grossly violated the party’s constitution when they appeared to be promoting the ideals of another party other than the one that sponsored them to the assembly.

This comes just days after Raila forgave Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, and his friends for visiting Ruto at State House without his permission.

“I’ve received written communication from them saying they did not defect from ODM and they went because they are following up on those projects,” Odinga revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST