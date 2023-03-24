Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called off the boycott of The Star Newspaper.

This follows public outrage over his decision to call on his supporters to boycott buying and reading The Star Newspaper.

MCK, the Kenya Editors Guild and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) had condemned Raila’s boycott call as detrimental to independent reporting.

Addressing the media yesterday, Raila announced that his coalition had agreed to call off the boycott of The Star after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

According to Odinga, the Coalition will instead file a complaint with the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to air their grievances about the alleged biases by the Radio Africa Group-owned entity.

“Following consultations with stakeholders, we have agreed to call off our boycott of The Star Newspaper. We have filed a complaint with the MCK on the paper’s biases,” Odinga announced in a press briefing at Capitol Hill, Nairobi.

In addition, Raila called out the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) over a letter authored by its Director General, Ezra Chiloba, warning media houses against broadcasting some scenes in the mass action protests.

According to the Azimio Chief, the move to limit media coverage in the mass protests was an attack on press freedom and an impediment to the media’s role in enhancing democracy.

Further, Odinga described the action as an attempt to establish a dictatorial regime, arguing that the move to censure the press was aimed at evading checks and oversight by the public.

Raila vowed to stand in solidarity with the media houses listed in the letter by Chiloba in fulfilling their mandate of informing the nation.

