Friday, March 24, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has attacked the judiciary after it refused to stop President William Ruto from swearing in 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries on Thursday.

In a statement, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said the Judiciary backed off from its role of stopping illegal appointments and instead chose to bless it.

The case, challenging the appointments of CAS, was due for a mention on the morning of Friday, March 24.

According to Raila, the Judiciary has had numerous opportunities to stop these ‘illegal’ appointments but failed to act.

Instead, the arm of government by this stroke would be responsible for aiding and abetting impunity.

“This action undermines the rule of law, and increases the public wage bill, even as Kenyans reel under an economic crisis. When Eliud Matindi and others challenged the CAS appointments, the courts denied them conservatory orders to protect the constitution.

“Instead, the court fixed the case for mention (not hearing) today at 9:00 am. Yet by sunrise, the same Judiciary had sent a top official to swear in the 50 illegal CAS at State House,” Raila said.

