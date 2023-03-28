Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua have faulted foreign powers for staying silent over what they termed as “ongoing police brutality”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said foreign nations should stop being silent and pick a stand on the ills happening in the country.

“Our foreign friends have remained silent, most of them are in collaboration with President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and therefore they cannot speak,” he said.

“They are seeing the ills happening in the country, it is a big shame.”

The opposition leader went on to criticize foreign nations for hosting Ruto’s latest tour.

“How can he go to Germany and talk about attracting foreign investment, yet back at home, he has put machinery for vicious attacks on local investments?” Raila said.

“On climate change, how does Ruto sanction the setting of trees on fire and wants to convince us he is mitigating climate change and real growth? Why do foreign leaders and businesses entertain such a conflicted personality”

Karua also weighed in on the matter, accusing the president of planning destruction and then going out of the country.

“We note the overwhelming silence of our international friends and the conspicuous silence of brutal Ruto, who, after planning the dark Monday attacks with his people, quickly jetted out of the country.

“He must be held responsible for yesterday’s destruction, mayhem, arrests, injuries, and loss of life,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST