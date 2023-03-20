Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – Azimio Chief Raila Odinga has revealed why he did not call for mass action during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term in office.

During an interview, Raila noted that Uhuru attempted to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

However, President William Ruto failed to deliver his promise to Kenyans despite being given ample time to uplift the economy.

“When they got into power, they promised to lower the cost of living and promised to deal with it within the first 90 days. They forgot the promise they made to the people,” he stated.

According to Raila, he gave Ruto 100 days to address the situation and even tried to engage him, but he did not only fail to reduce the cost of living but also refused to have a sit down with him.

“He chose to be proud and looked down upon us and now the time to talk has lapsed. We do not like demonstrations but we are forced to,” Raila maintained.

Raila insisted that he will continue to advocate for peace and even informed the police, in writing, of his demonstration plans, as directed by the President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.