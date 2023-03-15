Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continues to suffer political losses as his lieutenants continue to troop into State House to pledge their support to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Administration.

On Wednesday, Trans Nzoia led by Governor George Natembeya led Trans Nzoia County leaders in meeting President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam said that the leaders engaged in development talks.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi were also in attendance.

Natembeya said he was committed to working and supporting the President.

“We will work with the Government.”

“I was among the first leaders to congratulate the President and I recognise his leadership,” he said.

President Ruto emphasised that he has an open-door policy and will work with all leaders despite their party affiliation.

Natembeya’s move to work with Ruto is a very big blow to Raila Odinga since he was his point man in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST