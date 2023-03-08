Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has given President William Ruto until midnight today to respond to his demands or else he will face the mother of all revolutions starting tomorrow.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings yesterday, Raila told Ruto not to dare him, saying time was running out for him.

Raila, on February 22, gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to address the high cost of living, halt recruitment of Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners, and opening of its servers.

He threatened to call for a nationwide mass action to force Ruto to act if he will not act after the lapse of his deadline.

“The deadline is today at midnight, so expect to hear from us on Thursday morning, March 9,” Raila warned.

While issuing the ultimatum, Raila Odinga criticised the government for holding prayer rallies when Kenyans were grappling with the high cost of living.

“These are hypocrites who flock to the church every Sunday but are the biggest sinners after that,” he remarked while attending a prayer rally at Jevanjee Gardens.

“Withdrawal of subsidies to food and education during drought and famine was reckless and heartless. Consequently, the subsidies must be restored, and the cost of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” he ordered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.