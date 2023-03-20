Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is the one funding his anti-government demonstrations across the country.

Speaking during an interview over the weekend, Raila alleged that the protests are funded by Kenyans, hustlers for that matter.

“Wanainchi wenyewe ndio wanafund hii maandamano. Hakuna mtu anaweza kua na pesa kiasi hiyo, sisi tunachanga, chochote mtu ako nayo anatoa kwa njia ya hiari. Sisi sio wale matajiri wako na mabillioni unaweza kutoa hapa na pale, sisi ni movement ya wananchi,” said Raila.

Raila was responding to the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, who linked Uhuru to the Azimio protests.

Speaking during the homecoming ceremony of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Kianyaga High School in Nyeri on Saturday, Ichungwah alleged that Uhuru is financing the Azimio demos and that Raila is a ‘hired mercenary’.

“Uhuru Kenyatta you are the principal sponsor of demonstrations being orchestrated by Raila Odinga. Raila is a mercenary for hire, na hiyo sio mambo ya kudanganyana. Tuliwaona jana we know who is financing them na tunajua mahali mnatoa pesa zenye mlipora wakenya and today you want to incite Kenyans that the cost of living is high,” said Ichungwah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST