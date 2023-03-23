Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has moved to counter President William Ruto’s request to the International Community to sanction him over the Monday demos that paralyzed the economy.

In the letter addressed to the International Community, Raila termed the request by the Kenya kwanza government as propaganda attempts to justify police brutality during Azimio protests on Monday.

“The letter, which can only be described as a screed of naked propaganda attempts to justify the police brutality against peaceful demonstrators on Monday and seeks to paint Azimio La Umoja One Kenya as a violent party bent on subversion and chaos.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. We recognize the letter as a crude attempt by the Kenya Kwanza illegitimate regime to turn the international community against Azimio La Umoja and its current push to hold Mr. William Ruto and his regime accountable,” Raila stated.

He stated that his anti-government protests were not illegal or outside the constitution and the law as portrayed by the government.

He accused Ruto of using police officers to carry out violent attacks on demonstrators and putting his life and that of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at risk.

“It was Mr. Ruto’s police force that initiated and carried out brutal violence against demonstrators, killing several and injuring many. It used tear gas and water cannons recklessly on the people. The police shot at the vehicles in which the Rt Hon Raila Odinga and the Hon Kalonzo Musyoka were riding. In both cases, the vehicles were badly damaged and the lives of Mr. Odinga and Mr. Musyoka put at great risk,” he claimed.

Raila also accused Ruto of cannibalizing and destroying the Azimio coalition so as to bring the Parliament under his complete control.

He asked the international community to stop being silent and to support Azimio in pressuring the Ruto regime.

“We know the international community based in Nairobi is aware of these sinister and undemocratic actions by Mr. Ruto. Their silence concerns us. We remind them that Azimio is pursuing the ideals of democracy and human rights that many of them purport to hold dear,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.