Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, has declared Monday, March 20, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to participate in the mass action.

Addressing a political rally in Siaya County yesterday, Raila stated that the holiday will allow Azimio supporters who would normally go to work to join the protests.

The ODM leader made the announcement after a request from Azimio principal and Odinga’s running mate in 2022, Martha Karua.

“We do not want any kind of violence or bloodshed.”

“It is going to be peaceful.”

“We are only doing this because it is the only alternative that we have.”

“In the name of Azimio one Kenya Alliance, we declare that Monday, March 20 will be a public holiday,” Raila stated.

Karua noted that Azimio supporters could not manage to go to work and also protest on Monday.

Raila further revealed that religious leaders had appealed to him to postpone the protest, a move that he stated the coalition would not accept.

According to the Constitution in the Public Holiday Act, Ruto, through the Interior Cabinet Secretary, is the only person mandated to declare public holidays through a Gazette Notice.

Kenya’s public holidays are: New Year, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Eid-al-Fitr, Labour Day, Madaraka Day, Eid-al-Adha, Mashujaa Day, Jamhuri Day, Christmas and Utamaduni Day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST