Monday, March 27, 2023 – In a move to counter police brutality during Azimio protests, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has come up with a genius move that will put DCI to shame, especially after publishing fake photos of last week’s demos.

Through a press release yesterday, Raila, through the National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, launched IP-enabled spy cameras.

The cameras will be situated at different locations across the country to capture those who intend to cause mayhem during today’s protests and those to come.

Wandayi further revealed that the coalition had put in place a secure web platform to be used by supporters.

“All those that intend to cause mayhem will also be captured through a number of our IP-enabled spy cameras that will transmit to our cloud servers in real time,” the press release read in part.

On the need for a secure web platform, Azimio explained, “In the face of real threat to the free media, Kenyans need a secure web platform where members of the public are invited to post occurrences.”

Azimio announced that the platform will accept photo, video, and audio evidence of real-time happenings during the protests.

“This material will be available for the world to see. This will enable us to keep the public and all stakeholders informed of progress and real-time occurrences across the country,” Wandayi informed the public.

Azimio further revealed that anybody with a phone or a camera, can access and post anonymously or view the material remotely.

The statement from Azimio was made a few hours after Police Inspector General (IG) Japhet Koome outlawed the planned protests.

The IG made the statement in the wake of widespread condemnation of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for circulating false protest photos.

The DCI has since apologized, stating that the mix-up was occasioned by the information sent to it by the public under its Fichua Kwa DCI campaign.

