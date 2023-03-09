Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has blasted President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up economic model, which he said has failed terribly.

In a statement yesterday, Raila highlighted how the Kenyan economy is still performing badly months after Ruto took over power.

He slammed the president for increasing the State House budget by five billion and also introducing offices of the spouse of the Prime CS and that of the first daughter.

“Today, months after Kenya Kwanza came to power, day in, day out, we are bombarded with how badly things were when the Kenya Kwanza regime took over. William Ruto never tires of telling us how President Uhuru Kenyatta ruined the country.”

“It does not seem to matter that Ruto was Deputy President that entire period. It doesn’t seem to occur to him that he found the Statehouse budget pegged at 4 Billion, which he increased to 9 billion ostensibly for tea and mandazi.

“He has introduced offices hitherto unheard of in public service, including prayer warriors, office of the first daughter and office of the spouse of the Prime CS,” the statement read in part.

The ODM leader called out Kenya Kwanza Cabinet Secretaries for telling Kenyans how the economy is performing poorly instead of working to fix the problem.

“We do not pay cabinet secretaries or principal secretaries to tell us how bad things are. Kenyans know that already. We do not pay the government to tell us where and how things went wrong and who is responsible.

“We do not pay this administration to supply us with morticians, deniers and revisionists which is what we seem to have,” said Raila.

He further questioned Ruto as to when will things get better for Kenyans.

“Our question to Ruto, Gachagua the team at the National Treasury and the so-called council of economic advisers are: When are things going to get better? When will the shilling stop falling and losing to other currencies? When will the shortage of dollars end? When will the price of essential commodities come down? What is the plan? Can the plan be shared with Kenyans?” the ODM leader questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.