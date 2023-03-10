Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly try to convince Victor Osimhen to snub a Premier League move this summer and join them instead.

The French giants were knocked out in the Champions League last-16 for the fifth time in seven seasons, and there are plans to rebuild with Portuguese midfielder Silva also on their radar.

Now attention turns to PSG and how they reshape their team and according to L’Équipe, Portuguese midfielder Silva could leave Manchester City, with football advisor Luis Campos intending to ‘have a shot’ at signing him in Paris.

The 28-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2025 but last year he was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for much of the transfer window.

Napoli striker Osimhen, 24, is also said to be on Campos’ wish list, however, the Nigerian reportedly dreams of heading to the Premier League.

A meeting allegedly took place between Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda and Campos, 58, in their bid to convince him to be part of a rebuild in Paris.

Osimhen is Serie A’s top scorer this season having netted 19 goals in 21 appearances. He is currently Napoli’s most important player and they are on 15-point lead at the top of the table.