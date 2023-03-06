Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the Brazil international set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments that will keep him out for at least three months, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday March 6.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has missed PSG’s last two games since he was stretchered off during his team’s 4-3 win over Lille last month.

“Neymar Jr. has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement.

“Following his last sprain contracted on Feb. 20, the medical staff … recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to training.”

PSG said he would undergo the surgery in Doha, Qatar.

PSG are top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille. They face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League round-of-16 second leg, where they trail 1-0.