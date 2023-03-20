Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly having second thoughts about extending Lionel Messi’s contract beyond the end of the season.

The Argentine World Cup winner, whose deal is set to expire this summer, has been attracting plenty of interest amid his contractual uncertainty in Paris.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, MLS side Inter Miami and his former club Barcelona are all said to be targeting the 35-year-old superstar.

A clause in Messi’s contract states that he can extend his current deal for an additional year should both parties agree.

PSG and Messi reached an agreement in principle during the World Cup to activate this clause. but the Ligue 1 giants are now believed to have gone off the idea.

Christophe Galtier’s men were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week, and they also fell to a 2 – 0 defeat by Stade Rennais on Sunday.

PSG fans are divided over whether Messi should be at the Parc de Princes next season and, according to L’Equipe, this is being viewed as a major factor in the board’s decision.

The French outfit are also said to be taking into account Messi’s age and salary, aware that the long-term aim is to build solely around cornerstone talent Kylian Mbappe.