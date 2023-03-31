Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – Popular British-Zimbabwean Businessman, charismatic evangelical preacher and the founder of Spirit Embassy, Uebert Angel has been stripped of his diplomatic status.

This is coming after an explosive documentary into gold smuggling and money laundering by the Al Jazeera Undercover Unit.

In the first episode of the documentary, Uebert Angel who was appointed ambassador-at-large and a presidential envoy in March 2021 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, unwittingly told undercover Al Jazeera journalists posing as Chinese criminals, that he can use his diplomatic status to carry large volumes of illicit funds into Zimbabwe for them.

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee member, Eddie Cross, has now confirmed to Al Jazeera that Angel has been stripped of his diplomatic status.

Cross added that there is a possibility Angel will also face jail time as a result of the revelations in the Al Jazeera documentary. He said;

“Well, I can tell you that the so-called Pastor. The guy who claimed to be a Christian Pastor has been stripped of his diplomatic passport. In fact, he has had his passport removed from him and the President has stripped him of all status. He might in fact face jail time.”

The former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee member also said that one of Zimbabwe’s prominent white gold dealers fled the country with his family in the wake of the damning Al Jazeera documentary. Unconfirmed reports suggest it is Ewan Macmillian who featured prominently in the docu-series.

Eddie Cross revealed that action will likely be taken against other individuals featured in the Al Jazeera documentary. He added;

“I know that one of the big white gold traders has fled the country with his family. I would imagine other elements inside that story against which action will be taken.”