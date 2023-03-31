Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared the feeling she had after she froze her eggs.

The actress who spoke up in support of women freezing their eggs, said she felt so much freedom when she did that and it allowed her to focus on herself.

Priyanka said;

“I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. I also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn’t see that. That’s anxiety-inducing. [I was] 35, and my mom’s an OB-GYN who’s like, ’36 — Just do it.’

“I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well.”

Though she noted that the process is expensive, she, however, advised those who want kids to save up for the procedure and “do it anytime or multiple times.”

Priyanka added;

“I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives.

“But science is at such an amazing place right now. It’s the best gift you’ll give yourself because you’re taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them.

“I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn’t want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time ’cause I was like, ‘I don’t know if he wants kids at 25.’ But I’ve always wanted kids. I love kids.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti Marie, now 14 months, on Jan. 15, 2022. The baby girl spent her first 100-plus days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother’s Day.