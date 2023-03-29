Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her love life.

The former Miss World winner had a candid chat with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert.

During the chat, the actress revealed that she was in a tumultuous relationship when her now husband, Nick slipped into her DM and asked her for her number.

Without revealing the name of the man she was dating at the time, Priyanka said, “He (Nick) slid into my DMs on Twitter. I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is 2016 and we had common friends who like didn’t want me to be in my [previous] relationship.”

Opening up about her reservations about dating a man 10 years her junior, she admitted that she initially didn’t want to engage much with Nick during their initial days, while communicating over the phone.

Priyanka added that both her friends and even Nick’s brother, Kevin Jonas pushed the two to meet, but “It was complicated on both our ends,” she said.

Thanks to Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka’s DMs and asked her “you just want to give me your number.”

Priyanka revealed her hesitation to do so, saying, “I kinda did [and I] didn’t wanna admit at that time because I was in a relationship. I was in long, long serious relationships, 6 years – 5 years average, but back-to-back. When Nick texted me in 2016, slid into my DM and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick.”

Citing their 10-year age gap, she said that she didn’t want to engage in the romance at the time because she wanted to settle down.

“I have been there and done the fun days. I was like ready to get serious, not realising my husband was actually a dear old man stuck in a 25-year-old’s body,” she said.