Monday, March 13, 2023 – Rapper Stivo Simple Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Pritty Vishy, may soon ‘unite’ the country with a sex tape.

An anonymous person leaked a steamy bedroom photo of her with an unidentified man and promised to leak her sex tape.

She is reportedly making money entertaining men on webcam.

Below is the leaked steamy photo even as Netizens patiently wait for the sex tape.

