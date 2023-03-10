Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – King Charles III is celebrating his brother, Prince Edward’s 59th birthday in a major way.

The 74-year-old British monarch marked his youngest brother’s birthday on March 10 by bestowing the title of Duke of Edinburgh upon him.

This was announced in a statement shared on the royal family’s website. It read;

“His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday.”

This is coming two years since the death of Prince Philip, who held the title for almost six decades. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip was the previous Duke of Edinburgh. As the website noted, he took on the role in 1947 when he married Her Majesty, who served as the Duchess of Edinburgh until she acceded the throne in 1952.

Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, has also been named the Duchess of Edinburgh. The statement noted the couple are honored to continue the work of Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 followed by Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. The Earldom of Forfar will remain with the new Duke of Edinburgh for His Royal Highness’ lifetime. Since the Dukedom of Edinburgh is the more senior Scottish title, this is what HRH will use.