Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine where fierce fighting rages on.

The war torn city has become a focal point of the war as Russia has been trying to capture it for months.

According to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian forces recently launched a counter-attack to the west of the city.

Zelensky’s visit comes after Russian forces attacked Ukrainian cities on Tuesday night, March 21, killing at least four people in a drone strike near the capital.

The Ukrainian leader thanked troops around Bakhmut for their defence of the city and country, a statement by his office said.

“I am honoured to be here today,” the Ukrainian president told his servicemen, “in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank you, to shake your hands.”

Zelensky in Bakhmut



"I have the honor to be here today and award our heroes. To shake hands and thank you for protecting the sovereignty of our state."



1/2 pic.twitter.com/MBKkvUMK2z — Getty 🇺🇦 (@slavaukrainewin) March 22, 2023

President Zelensky arrived in the east of Ukraine today to award the heroes defending their homeland.



Online sources say the President came to Konstantinivka, not far from Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/1OmjxYBh91 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) March 22, 2023