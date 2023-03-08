Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s close lieutenants has claimed that they are not done with former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, who was unconditionally released by DCI on Tuesday after being detained for 8 hours.

Matiangi had been summoned to appear before DCI on Tuesday morning but he was detained after he refused to sign a charge sheet where he was accused of publishing false information and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was, however, released at 4 pm and this did not go down well with Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei.

Cherargei, who was arrested over incitement claims under orders of Matiang’i in 2022, said it was payback time and prayed that Matiang’i should be jailed and forced to eat the famous prison beans so that he can know that power is transient.

“Matiangi looks scared before the real game begins. When he was CS interior he used to insist that police are always right despite several court orders including mine in April 2022. He was a fugitive of Justice.

“Si akule maharagwe kidogo jamani kama mahubusu wengine,” Cherargei stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST