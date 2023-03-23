Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has vowed to transform Kenya as opposition leader, Raila Odinga, continues to sulk over his administration.

Speaking at the State House on Thursday, the president emphasized that he had faith in his administration to deliver services to Kenyans.

“I’m very clear and have no doubt that this is the administration that will change Kenya,” Ruto added.

Addressing the newly appointed CAS, the President reminded them that Kenyans have huge expectations from the Kenya Kwanza government.

He said that the people were looking up to his administration to fulfill its manifesto.

“Now with a fully constituted government there is no reason we cannot deliver the bottom-up economic transformation agenda upon which our administration was elected,” Ruto added.

Raila Odinga has continued to pile pressure on President Ruto’s administration to ease the cost of living, reduce taxes, become more inclusive and fulfill their manifesto.

However, Ruto’s men have asked the opposition to give the President ample time to implement his plans for the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST