Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has urged the church not to be used by Azimio La Umoja Alliance in dividing Kenyans.

On Wednesday, a section of religious leaders urged President William Ruto to dialogue with Azimio leader Raila Odinga so that he can end his planned mass action.

The church leaders urged Ruto to have a handshake with Raila Odinga so that the country can be peaceful.

But speaking on Friday, Cherargei insisted that there will be no handshake.

“The religious leaders should not fall into a trap of becoming Azimio-OKA agents who thrive in anarchy, lawlessness, economic sabotage and abuse of rule of law which is synonymous with Azimio-OKA into a forced handshake with Ruto which shall not happen,” Cherargei said.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders in the country also urged Raila Odinga to suspend the protests as Ramadhan begins.

The Kenyan DAILY POST