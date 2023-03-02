Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has today announced that his government is doing everything possible to ensure it lowers the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Women Fund at KICC on Thursday, Ruto said by June his government will have reduced the price of cooking gas from Sh 2000 to Sh 300.

He added that the new price would range from Sh300 as a minimum to a maximum of Sh500.

“I have stated that from the month of June, we will put plans in place to ensure that women use clean energy. The first thing that we will do is remove the tax on gas. That eight percent the government takes will be removed to allow more Kenyans to have gas.

“Today, Kenyans are buying gas at Ksh2, 800 and we are saying that we shall put government money in the sector. The 6kg will be Ksh500 or Ksh300,” Ruto announced.

On the other hand, he warned unscrupulous business individuals who were planning on taking advantage of the directive that they would be placed under the microscope.

“Some people are very clever, they say that they have refilled a 5kg gas but in the true sense, the gas inside is only 3kgs. All these people must be removed from this business,” he affirmed.

The announcement by Ruto came after he launched the Taifa Gas plant at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone in Likoni Constituency.

