Sunday, March 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed Former Christ is the Answer Ministry (CITAM) Church Presiding Bishop David Oginde as the chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Oginde will replace retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, who served as anti-graft czar for six years.

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto has on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop (Dr.) David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission,” the statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said.

Others who had been shortlisted include former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Amani Komara.

The EACC chairperson is selected for a single term of six years, and won’t be eligible for reappointment.

The holder of the office will be paid allowances as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Oginde is the immediate former presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) and is also the immediate former Chancellor of Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University.

The Kenyan DAILY POST