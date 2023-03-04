Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has stated that President William Ruto seems to have panicked over the ongoing protest rallies organised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kabando, who has of late become a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, said Ruto’s government is very scared over Raila Odinga‘s protest rallies which are gaining momentum every day.

“Ruto is shaken by Raila’s resilience. Raila is a “guerrilla” swimming in masses, only upset self, handshake, BBI and Uhuru Deep State. Ruto’s regime scared stiff, hence the paranoid bravado. Yet….” peace talks” loading? or a secret parley? So-called “Hustler Nation” no longer at ease,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

He also stated that though he recognises that Ruto is a legitimate president, he still supports Raila’s rallies as he protests over the high cost of living.

“I recognise Ruto as the constitutionally elected president, as I support Raila’s oversight crusade to protest the rising costs of living through non-violent mass action.

“Ruto is turning even a disciplined National Youth Service Paramilitary Academy pass-out parade to a ranting fora,” he said.

