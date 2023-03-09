Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has stated that President William Ruto started campaigning for his second term immediately after he was announced as the president-elect.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Maanzo, who is also Wiper Democratic Movement deputy chairman, said Ruto is already campaigning for 2027 and asked Kenyans to tell him to first implement the promises he made in his manifesto.

“Ruto is already in campaign mode for his second term but Kenyans need to see deliverables first… We need to know what the current government is doing for the people to improve their livelihoods,” Maanzo said.

He, however, said campaigning is the president’s constitutional right.

The legislator noted that what the current administration has succeeded in doing is talking and not acting.

He compared it to former US President Donald Trump’s tenure as leader of the free world.

“They promised in the first 100 days there was going to be a change, up to six months no change. Other than a lot of noise like what we used to see in the Trump government. We need to see deliverables so that Kenyans are happy and have hope.”

Maanzo said the pace set by former president Uhuru Kenyatta was visionary and kept things moving, and that Kenya Kwanza needs a similar plan.

“We need that dream going on so that we can see tangible things happening. President Uhuru Kenyatta (retired) did the Expressway and people are accessing the airport faster.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST