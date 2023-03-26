Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 6, 2023 – President William Ruto is now begging opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop his planned weekly demos on Monday and Thursday.

Speaking in Migori County on Saturday, Ruto asked Raila to return the favor having supported him for the top seat in the 2007 general election.

“The work we did is the one that made Raila Odinga a Prime Minister. Ever since, has he ever received any other seat close to that of a Prime Minister?” Ruto posed.

“So I want to ask Raila, I supported and even campaigned for you and have voted for you. When will you ever vote for me?” Ruto asked Raila.

The Head of State further requested the ODM leader to back him in the 2027 general election, where he will be seeking re-election.

“When will you ever campaign for me? Why are you holding protests against my government?” Let him return the favor and vote for me, I suffered a lot while supporting him.

“Instead of planning anti-government protests, you should prepare to vote for me,” Ruto stated.

However, Raila has maintained that his demos are still on until President Ruto reduces the high cost of living in the country.

