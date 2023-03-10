Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed Rispa Wapukhulu as the chairperson of the Kenya Literature Bureau, popularly known as KLB.

In a gazette notice issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Friday, Wapukhulu will serve as a chairperson for three years.

Further, the CS appointed new board members to the KLB Board of Directors.

“Doris Shianda, Edise Ndirangu, Leisangoo Maselino, Michael Ombaba Monarid and David Kinyor Kimeto, to be members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Literature Bureau, for a period of three years,” the Gazette Notice reads.

The appointment of Wapukhulu comes as MPs on Tuesday proposed that Jomo Kenyatta Foundation and Kenya Literature Bureau be merged, citing concurrent mandates.

JKF is a book publishing firm and also offers scholarships to secondary school students.

The Kenya Literature Bureau also has its main mandate in publishing, printing and distributing books.

The Kenyan DAILY POST