Tuesday March 28, 2023 – US President, Joe Biden has ordered flags at the White House and all federal buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 31 after a school shooting claimed the lives of three young children and three adults.

In a written statement, Biden said he took the move “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.”

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” he added.

Biden told reporters after the shooting that it was “a family’s worst nightmare,” reiterating his call for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

The order is a mark of respect for the victims of the Nashville school shooting when three children and three staff members were murdered in Nashville on Monday, March 27.

Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed three students and three teachers at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly before 10.30am yesterday. Audrey, who was transgender and also went by ‘Aiden’ was later shot and killed by police.