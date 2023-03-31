Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has urged his supporters to prepare for the mother of all demos on Monday after police blocked him from accessing Jacaranda grounds on Thursday.

Addressing the press at his Karen home, Raila said he will have no option but to mobilize more protests unless the Kenya Kwanza government addresses their concerns, among them the high cost of living and electoral reforms.

“We are very reasonable people and we believe that we have got very valid reasons on why we need to have a conversation but in the absence of preparedness of the other side to cooperate these demonstrations are going to continue,” Odinga said and declared that “On Monday there is going to be another demonstration. This will be the mother of all demonstrations which will take place irrespective of what our detractors say or think.”

Raila further insisted that he won last year’s election in which he accused President William Ruto of stealing his vote.

“I am saying that the IEBC servers must be opened so that we can know the truth,” he said and demanded the reinstatement of four commissioners who disowned the final results of the election which they claimed were rigged to favor Ruto.

Odinga contested the results in the Supreme Court but the petition was dismissed for lack of evidence.

He has criticised the ongoing exercise to re-constitute the electoral commission saying “it is an exercise in futility unless all players are involved.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.