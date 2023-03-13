Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Rihanna’s daring pregnancy style is back.

The “Diamonds” singer made a style statement on the Oscars 2023 red carpet in a custom-made Alaïa leather band dress, showing off her baby bump in the sexy leather ensemble.

The outfit — which was worn over a sheer turtleneck bodysuit — featured a dramatic train and slashed cutouts at each hip.

Rihanna wore her hair in a high top knot with loose strands hanging out, adding a bright red lip and matching manicure.

She finished off the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels along with enormous brown diamond drop earrings and a bold cocktail ring from Moussaieff.

Watch a video below.