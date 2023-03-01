Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – Kate Ferdinand and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand are expecting a baby girl.

The former TOWIE star, 31, who announced she is expecting her second child with the ex-footballer, 44, in January, said they are excited as they prepare to welcome a daughter.

Kate married footballer Rio in 2019, already share son Cree, two, together, and she is step-mum to Rio’s three children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11.

The family recently threw a gender reveal but Rio revealed it all went wrong after Kate ended up choking on a cupcake.

The reality star, who said both parents and Lorenz had guessed the sex correctly before knowing, said: ‘It’s a girl guys – we are so excited we’re having a girl.

‘We both guessed the same. Lorenz guessed that.’

Rio, announcing the news alongside Kate on her Blended podcast, said: ‘I knew it was a girl but I actually wanted a girl. I wanted boys at the beginning. I wanted Cree to be a boy.

‘That’s me, I’m done now, five.’

The couple told how they decided to announce the gender to their family by eating two cupcakes each.

But Rio said: ‘It was a typical Ferdinand household gender reveal – it all went wrong.’

Kate said: ‘It was bedlam. So we all had a cake – there were 12 cakes. This was actually Rio’s idea. Only one of them had the colour in it. So we all had two cakes each. Little cupcakes.

‘Because all the kids are so many different ages it’s really hard to get something that works for everyone.

‘Typical Rio, said he’d be home from work at 5.30, rocks up at eight – so Cree’s exhausted.

‘So we’re already starting the night a little bit groggy – Cree goes to bed at 7.30 and it’s now eight.’

Rio continued: ‘We’re just going to film it for memories and then we all take a bite of the first six cupcakes – not one of them has the colour – so it’s pink or blue, girl or boy.

‘And then everyone’s shouting, and because everyone’s shouting so loud, Cree in the middle is hysterical crying because he’s scared.

‘All the other kids are really excited – they’re screaming and shouting. So we calm everyone down.’

They fetched Cree a dummy, after which Rio took up the story saying: ‘We were all getting reading to take the second bite of the second cupcake, and it was definitely going to be the pink or blue when you bite it then, and Cree couldn’t wait and went to bite it before we were all ready, and then Tate went ‘No, no, no’ and then scared the life out of him.

‘And then he was gone – he was screaming.’

Kate said: ‘Tate and Tia think Lorenz is the favourite child – I’ve told them he’s not the favourite. They said ‘Lorenz is going to get the cake’. They all picked their own cake. Who gets the cake with the colour in it?’

Rio replied: ‘Lorenz gets it – then we all done it and Lorenz ended up getting the pink cupcake. And then it was just was bedlam, manic. Then Kate decides to take the spotlight and choke on the cupcake – she almost died.’

Kate continued: ‘Everyone thinks it’s a fix, Cree’s screaming again – he’s hysterical.

‘I was so excited that it was a girl, I hadn’t swallowed the bit of cake, but then Cree’s started screaming so I went over to see him and then the cake got stuck in my throat. Not one family member cared.

‘I was actually full-blown choking. Someone was having to hit me over the back – I had no drink. And you were all drinking tropical fruit from the fridge like minding your own business.

‘I’m full-blown choking for at least two minutes – like fully choking and no-one cared.’