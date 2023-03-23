Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 22, 2023 – American porn star, Stormy Daniels has said that she will “dance down the street” if former President Donald Trump goes to jail over a 2016 hush money payment that his ex-personal lawyer made to her.

Daniels made the promise in response to a fan of the forme presiden who tweeted an abusive message at her. The exchange came on the same day that Trump predicted he will be criminally charged in the case by a New York City grand jury.

“A disgusting degenerate prostitute accepts money to Frame an innocent man!,” wrote Twitter user Intergalactic Gurl. “Good luck walking down the streets after this! @realDonaldTrump is our #POTUS and will be selected by a landslide in 2024!”

Daniels shot back: “Sooo … tiny paid me to frame himself?”

“You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings,” Daniels added.

“And I won’t walk, I’ll dance down the street when he is ‘selected’ to go to jail,” she wrote.

Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen has gone to federal prison for crimes that included a campaign finance violation related to his $130,000 payment to her shortly before Election Day 2016.

Cohen has said he gave that money to Daniels to buy the actress’s silence about her account that she had sex with Trump one day in 2006, months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron.

That payment, and a second one made to another alleged Trump paramour by the publisher of The National Enquirer, were made to prevent the claims from harming Trump’s chances of defeating Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Cohen has admitted.

Cohen met 20 times with investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office over the years, including several sessions when he was locked up in prison. Last week, he testified over two days before the grand jury.

Former Enquirer Publisher David Pecker was spotted going into the building where the grand jury was meeting weeks ago.

Daniels spoke to prosecutors via Zoom last week.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels or with his alleged former mistress, Playboy model Karen McDougal. She received $150,000 from Pecker’s former company.

But the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen for paying Daniels and logged the payment in business records as legal expenses.

Misclassification of business expenses is a misdemeanor under New York law. But it can be charged as a felony if the misstatement was done to cover up another crime.