Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 24, 2023 – Porn star Stormy Daniels has made a new claim that private information contained in her personal phone records could provide damaging information on former President Donald Trump, who faces potential indictment in Manhattan.

Daniels responded to a post from a platform user who flagged a 2018 letter from former Trump fixer Michael Cohen denying he got reimbursed for payments to the porn star, who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

That letter contradicts statements Cohen has made publicly since the ‘hush’ money agreement with Trump became public. The poster asked if she was ‘still laughing’ and said she had ‘stopped tweeting obsessively’ about Trump, adding, ‘I’m sure you’re having the last laugh.’

‘I’m sure I will,’ she responded. ‘I’ve been handing over phone records to my attorney today (they’re gonna hurt!) and planning spring break activities with my kid. It was a wonderful day,’ she said, including a smiley face emoji.

The post came on a day when a grand jury that had been expected to meet was sent home, presumably ending the chance of a Trump indictment this week.

Trump had predicted he would be arrested Tuesday, which set off a swirl of speculation and media attention in New York.

Daniels has not gone before the grand jury, although Cohen has appeared multiple times.

Trump repeatedly denied her claims of a sexual affair in 2006, although he acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he gave her weeks before the November 2020 elections.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is thought to be pursuing a case that Trump’s business misreported the payment as legal expenses.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it emerged that the grand jury was not hearing evidence in the case for the rest of the week, triggering speculation that Bragg was struggling to convince the jury of his case.

‘They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case. It’s a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA’s office,’ said a source.

Other reports suggested the DA’s office could be contemplating a change of strategy.

The grand jury meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but postponements are not unusual and jurors are warned to expect last-minute changes.

In the meantime, Bragg has hit back at Republicans for demanding testimony about his handling of the case.

The Republican chairs of three House committees sent a letter to Bragg on Monday seeking information about his role in the case.

In his response, Bragg’s legal counsel described the request as an ‘unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty.’

‘The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day, and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,’ Leslie Dubeck wrote in the letter. ‘Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.’