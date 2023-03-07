Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Renowned Mugithi singer Dj Faxto is in trouble after a young man identified as Jeff Mwathi was allegedly murdered in his house at Safari Park Estate along Thika Road on February 22nd, 2023.

On the fateful day Jeff died, he spent the night partying with Dj Fatxo and his friends at Quiver Lounge – a popular entertainment joint near Garden City mall.

Later in the wee hours of the morning, the duo went to his house.

Jeff’s lifeless body was discovered by neighbours early Thursday morning.

When Fatxo was questioned, he claimed that the deceased allegedly jumped off from the 12 floor of his apartment.

He alleged that he dropped Jeff at his house and then proceeded to Roysambu.

He claimed that he returned home and slept, only to be awakened by neighbors upon the discovery of Jeff’s body.

Jeff had been living with him.

It is not clear whether there were other people in the house when Jeff died.

Dj Fatxo’s alibi is also not adding up and he cannot account for his whereabouts between 5 am and 9 am on the fateful day Jeff lost his precious life.

Jeff’s friends and family insist he was in good spirits and there is a deliberate attempt by high-profile individuals to cover up the murder.

Besides suggesting that the young man committed suicide, the story has been muted by the media owing to the musician’s vast connections.

Jeff may have been murdered in Dj Fatxo’s house and the “suicide” theory is a cover-up attempt.

Dj Fatxo did not attend his burial, nor did he mourn or post a message of condolences on his known official handles.

Below are photos of the deceased young man even as his family cries for justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.