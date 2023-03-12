Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 12 March 2023 – Fast rising Kenyan musician Boutross Mwebia Munene, popularly known as Boutross, is currently the talk of the town after his nude photos were leaked by a slay queen.

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker met the lady at a nightclub and took her home for a one-night stand.

He paid her Ksh 4,000 but she was unsatisfied with the amount.

She leaked the private photos for revenge.

The lady who was also captured in one of the leaked photos smiling beside the artiste shared lewd photos of the singer who still had his condom intact.

He was fast asleep at the time.

Netizens shared their opinions on the matter with the majority castigating the artiste for self-sabotage.

See the leaked photos.

Here’s the statement that the artist’s management released after the photos went viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.