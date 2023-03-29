Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Renowned reggae MC Full Stop has shared devastating news with his fans after his left lung collapsed.

The veteran reggae MC said he was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB), which caused his left lung to collapse.

As a result, he is now living with only one lung, which has made it difficult for him to carry out his daily activities.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters who have been with him throughout his health struggles.

He explained that unlike the liver, which can regenerate itself, the lungs are unable to heal themselves.

This means that he will have to adjust to living with one lung for the rest of his life.

Read his emotional post below.

