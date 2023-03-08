Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – Celebrity prophetess Monica Nyambura is trending after she reportedly eloped with her close friend’s husband, 3 years after her hyped marriage with Samuel Kariuki crumbled.

The flamboyant prophetess walked down the aisle with Mr.Kariuki in 2018 in a lavish wedding that was the talk of the town.

They would post romantic photos together on social media but around September 2020, she stopped posting his photos and stopped wearing her wedding ring.

It is now emerging that she has eloped with her friend’s husband.

Romantic photos of prophetess Monica and her new catch identified as Pastor Francis surfaced on social media.

They started dating this year.

Pastor Francis was previously married to Monica’s close friend.

Below are photos of his ex-wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.