Monday, March 6, 2023 – A tragic incident played out on Sunday, March 5, as a police officer attached to Lang’ata Police Station in Kenya shot dead his colleague’s wife before killing his girlfriend in cold blood.

A police report shared online showed that the policeman assigned to night duties around CleanShelf area, first killed his colleague’s wife before locking himself in his house where he shot his girlfriend seven times before turning the gun on himself.

It read;

“It was reported by the Deputy Office Lang’ata IP Alice Wanjau that she heard gunshot sounds from Mugumoini Chief’s Camp as she was dispatching officers for night duties.

“She informed SCPC Lang’ata and OCS Lang’ata respectively. They rushed to the Chief’s Camp which is a few residential houses for officers and found that No 224377 CPL Mark Mulanda of Lang’ata Police Station who had been deployed on night duties at (CleanShelf, NHC, and Southlands areas) call sign (Lima 9) had shot two women and turned the gun on himself.

“At the scene the officer first shot twice at one Fiona Chepkoech, 37, wife to No 233722 PC Enock Tirop outside his house and then locked his house door from inside where he shot his girlfriend.

“He shot Rhoda Machumba Chepchumba (girlfriend) aged 28 years seven times before he turned the gun to himself and shot one round at the neck which exited from the back using his AK S/NO 17-2306 loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition at the time of issue.”

The police said the motive of the act is yet to be established. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to City Mortuary awaiting autopsy.