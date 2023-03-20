Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – Warsaw’s ambassador to France has warned that Poland would have ‘no choice’ but to ‘enter the conflict’ in Ukraine if the war-torn country fails to defend itself.

Jan Emeryk Rościszewski said Poland would have to enter the war if Ukraine failed to defend itself against Russia because the basis of its ‘civilisation and culture’ would be threatened.

Mr. Rościszewski made the claims in an interview with the French TV channel LCI yesterday.

He said: ‘It is not NATO, Poland or Slovakia that are mounting ever more pressure, but Russia, which has invaded Ukraine.

‘Russia, which is seizing its territories. Russia, which is killing its people. And Russia, which is abducting Ukrainian children.

‘Therefore, either Ukraine will defend its independence today, or we will have to enter this conflict.

‘Because our main values, which were the basis of our civilisation and our culture will be threatened. Therefore, we will have no choice but to enter the conflict.’

But Poland’s Embassy in France slammed some media outlets as ‘sensationalist’ for claiming Mr. Mr. Rościszewski announced Poland’s direct involvement in the conflict.

The Embassy released a statement which said: ‘During a thirty-minute conversation with the editor, Ambassador Rościszewski argued for the need for allies to support Ukraine. He also spoke about the threat that Russia poses to Europe and European values.

‘A careful listening to the entire conversation makes it clear that there was no announcement of Poland’s direct involvement in the conflict, only a warning of the consequences that a Ukrainian defeat could have: the possibility of a Russian attack, or the involvement of more Central European countries – the Baltic States and Poland.’

Poland suggested last week it would be supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets within ‘four to six’ weeks.

It has already sent 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks and offered to send the fighter jets just weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.