Tuesday March 28, 2023 – A firefighter by the name Dooshima Dennis has pleaded with her admirers to stop calling the fire service emergency room to request for her phone number as they are putting her in trouble.

She made the plea via Twitter on Monday, March 27, 2023.

“Stop calling the fire service emergency room to request for my number please.

You guys are putting me in trouble here pls I’m begging.” she tweeted.