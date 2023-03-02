Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Former West Pokot County Governor, John Lonyangapuo has called out Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga following planned nationwide protests against the government.

Speaking on Thursday, Lonyangapuo asked the ODM leader to give President William Ruto’s government the time to work.

The former county boss stated that Kenyans were already struggling due to the high cost of living, and going to the streets would burden them more.

He also urged Raila to accept that Azimio lost the election to Ruto and start moving on.

“I ask Raila to stop the plan for street demos. We were defeated, so let us give the others a chance to lead us. I am going to plead with Kenyans, we have a lot of problems at the moment.

“I want to condemn it myself with the toughest terms possible,” Lonyangapuo stated.

The former county chief called on anyone with an axe to grind with Ruto to allow him to work and meet on the ballot after five years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST