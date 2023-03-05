Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – The 40-year-old mobile police sergeant, Olalere Michael, who killed his lover, Bamidele Cecilia Oluwatosin, and later shot himself dead, was married with two daughters.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 2, 2023, inside the premises of the Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School.

According to Daily Trust, the late Tosin, said to be a cleaner at the Banquet Hall opposite the Government House, was the mother of Desmond, a pupil of the school who will be celebrating his third birthday on May 12, 2023.

It was gathered that some parents refused to allow their children attend school on Friday because of the incident which caused panic around the area.

According to residents and shop owners around the school who spoke to the publication, the deceased mobile police officer trailed his lover to the school premises and waited for her to come pick up her child before opening fire on her at close range.

Some of them were astonished as to why “A young and promising guy like this would kill himself because of a side chic, without considering what his beautiful family will face.”

“The officer was dressed in a camouflage police uniform. He entered the school premises at about a few minutes before 8am in his Toyota Corolla car earlier than his female friend who had brought her son to the school later.

“Immediately she walked him, he brought out his AK-47 rifle and shot Oluwatosin on the chest three times at close range and she died on the spot.

“He thereafter shot himself on the throat which blew off some part of his head and the two of them were there in a pool of blood before the police came to evacuate their bodies about one hour later. It was really a gory scene”, a resident, Mr Olaleye Arodeyo, said.

The police after the shocking incident, denied it was a case of police brutality but rather that of “love gone sour” between the former lovebirds.

It was further gathered that the late officer was attached to one of the aides of the State Governor but recently left the position. It was while serving at the Government House that he met Oluwatosin.

Residents who spoke on the issue said they have been dating for a while but trouble started when the late Oluwatosin said she was no longer interested in the relationship.

“What we understand is that Oluwatosin had a fiancé abroad whom she had a son for, and who was preparing to come having left for Dublin about a year ago.

“Because of that, she wanted to end the affair which triggered their frosty relationship and their fatal end,” one of the residents, Mrs Hannah, said.

Unconfirmed reports said Olalere had told some of his colleagues on the day of the incident that he was going to kill somebody and also kill himself.

“But many of them didn’t believe him because he was doing very well as a police officer.,” a police source told the publication.

It was further gathered that the late Olalere had tried severally to convince Oluwatosin to rescind her decision to end the relationship but to no avail.

Residents said he had visited the family house of the deceased female friend a few days before where he allegedly made away with some electronics and other items he was said to have bought for her.

“This was at the height of his frustration over the situation. But Olalere was very much in love with her and I believe that was why he killed her and shot himself,” Mr Bello, another resident of the area, said.

See photos