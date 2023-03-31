Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Goons raided the newly opened mortuary at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) and stole equipment worth millions of shillings during the Azimio protest on Thursday.

The rioters damaged a hearse and carted away equipment, including trolleys and computers.

Others carried away furniture that had been placed at the lounge of the Sh37 million ultra-modern funeral home which was officially opened two days ago.

The troublemakers alleged that a secondary school student was shot dead by police and his body moved by police to the JOOTRH morgue.

“These police officers ran with the body of a student who had been shot dead. When we went we could not find the body and that is why we demanded answers from the facility and things went ugly,” said one of the rioters.

However, by press time, the shot student was still in the hospital.

Here are photos of the aftermath of the raid at the mortuary on Thursday.

