Thursday, March 9, 2023 – There is fear among residents of Nyamwansu, Tabaka Ward, in South Mugirango, Kisii, after a coffin with a picture of person was found dumped in the community.

The coffin was found outside the compound of Mzee Kayusi, a respected elder in the community, who is still very much alive.

The incident has sparked fear and confusion among the residents, as it is believed to be a bad omen.

Among Kisiis, a coffin is only supposed to contain the remains of a deceased person and the presence of a picture of a living person is considered a taboo.

The community is in a state of disbelief, with many wondering who could have placed the picture in the coffin and for what purpose.

The authorities have been called to investigate the matter and to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.

The community is also planning to hold a cleansing ceremony to ward off any bad luck that may have been brought about by the incident.

See photos