Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A young lady is set to face murder charges after she stabbed her boyfriend to death.

According to reports, the pretty lady got angry after her boyfriend dumped her.

The deceased man decided to end their relationship because it was not working.

It is reported that after the breakup, the jilted lady asked her boyfriend for his debit card to buy alcohol.

When he refused to give her the card, she picked a knife and murdered him in cold blood.

See photos of the killer lady and her boyfriend.

